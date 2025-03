PORT TOWNSEND, Wash. — Around 2:15 on Sunday, crews from East Jefferson Fire and Rescue answered calls of a fire at the Port Townsend Paper Company.

When fire crews arrived, they found an electrical fire in the turbine room.

Crews fought the fire with dry chemical fire extinguishers until the power was shut off.

Once the power was cut, firefighters used water to make sure the fire was out.

There were no injuries as a result.

©2025 Cox Media Group