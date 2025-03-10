Firefighters tackle bucket fire in Seattle’s Ballard neighborhood

SEATTLE — Seattle Fire Department (SFD) crews spent the morning fighting a garage fire in Seattle’s Ballard neighborhood Monday.

According to Seattle Fire, crews first responded to reports of a fire around 9 a.m. near Salmon Bay Park.

As crews searched for the source of the fire, they encountered smoke in the basement and on the first floor.

They found a small fire in the garage that was knocked down quickly with no injuries. KIRO 7 was on the scene as SFD crews pulled a bucket full of fire from the garage, dousing it in water and extinguishing the small fire.

Fire crews on the scene told us the fire could have been spontaneous combustion from the sawdust heating up inside the bucket.

According to onlookers at the scene, crews were able to respond quickly and prevent further damage because of neighbors who saw the smoke and called 911.

SFD will be investigating the fire.

©2025 Cox Media Group