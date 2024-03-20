Firefighters save Kent resident from roof of burning house

KENT, Wash. — Puget Sound Fire crews saved a person from the roof of a burning home in Kent Wednesday morning.

According to Puget Sound Fire officials, one person was rescued from the roof of the home in the 12400 block of SE 259th Street.

PSF says that the residents were alerted to the fire by their smoke alarms and evacuated safely. The Red Cross indicates that they are helping the five displaced residents with “assistance as needed.”

Fire officials say this is a reminder to have working smoke alarms in their homes and to test them regularly.

There is no additional information from Puget Sound Fire on the cause of the fire or the cost of damages.

We will update this story when that information becomes available.













