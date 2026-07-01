Reports of possible hazmat incident at Nippon Dynawave, one person injured

LONGVIEW, Wash. — One person was injured at the Nippon Dynawave Packaging Company in Longview on Wednesday after a reported spill.

According to a Longview Fire Department post on Facebook, the first reports were unclear whether the situation was caused “by a medical issue or a chemical exposure.”

Once arriving at the scene, Longview Fire found no spill and ensured the environment was safe.

The injured person received care and was transported to St. John’s Hospital for further medical treatment.

This comes just over one month after a deadly blast at the same factory killed 11 workers.

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