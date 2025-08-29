Local

Firefighters respond to two-alarm brush fire in Issaquah

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Firefighters responded to a two-alarm brush fire at High Point near Tradition Lake in Issaquah on Friday morning.

According to Eastside Fire & Rescue, as of 7:15 a.m., the fire was 80% contained by natural fire breaks.

The City of Issaquah reassured community members that there were no immediate threats to city limits.

People were asked to avoid High Point Trail and other nearby trails as crews worked.

The Department of Natural Resources was mobilized.

KIRO 7 will update this story with any new developments.

