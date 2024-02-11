Local

Firefighters respond to ‘serious accident’ in SeaTac

By KIRO 7 News Staff

SEATAC, Wash. — Puget Sound Firefighters say they are responding to a “serious accident” in the 17300 block of International Blvd.

One person was killed and a second was seriously hurt. They were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

“Northbound and southbound International Blvd is currently closed in the area,” said a spokesperson. “Expect delays.”

