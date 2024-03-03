Firefighters rescue person after car crashes into water near Flaming Geyser Park

Firefighters from multiple agencies worked to rescue a person from a car that crashed into the water near Flaming Geyser Park Saturday afternoon.

Puget Sound Fire, Valley Regional Fire Authority, Enumclaw Fire Department, South King Fire & Rescue , Mountain View Fire and Rescue, and King County Medic One all responded to the scene in the 23700 block of Flaming Geyser Road.

The person had suffered a serious injury and was treated at the location by paramedics and firefighters, before they were transported to a hospital.

Their condition is unknown.

©2024 Cox Media Group