Firefighters rescue dog from abandoned mine in Pierce County

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Firefighters with East Pierce Fire rescued a dog that had fallen into an abandoned mine outside of Burnett, south of Buckley.

The dog, named Raider, fell about 15 feet and could not get out.

Crews placed a ladder in the hole and were able to carry Raider out to safety.


