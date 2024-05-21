Firefighters rescue dog from abandoned mine in Pierce County

Firefighters with East Pierce Fire rescued a dog that had fallen into an abandoned mine outside of Burnett, south of Buckley.

The dog, named Raider, fell about 15 feet and could not get out.

Crews placed a ladder in the hole and were able to carry Raider out to safety.

East Pierce firefighters responded to an animal rescue outside of #Burnett this morning. The owner said that his dog, Raider, had fallen into an abandoned mine hole about 15 feet down and could not get out. Crews placed a ladder into the hole and carried Raider up to his owner. pic.twitter.com/ANd2BNR85J — East Pierce Fire (@EastPierceFire) May 21, 2024





