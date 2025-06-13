Firefighters near full containment on Red Bridge Road Fire

CLE ELUM, Wash. — Firefighters are making significant progress on the Red Bridge Road Fire burning near Cle Elum.

According to the Southeast Washington Interagency Incident Management Team, the fire is now 90% contained.

It’s burned about 53 acres since it started on the afternoon of June 9.

The fire has destroyed two buildings.

It’s been turned over to a local team to continue mop-up efforts and watch for any remaining hot spots.

The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined.

