Firefighters injured in Whidbey Island home explosion released from hospital

A home explosion on Whidbey Island sent three firefighters to the hospital on Wednesday.

On Friday, the South Whidbey Firefighters Union confirmed all three are now out of the hospital.

Two of them suffered minor injuries and were released hours after the blast, while the third required hand surgery at Harborview Medical Center and was released on Friday.

“Please continue to keep these firefighters and their families in your thoughts as they recover. Recovery doesn’t end when you leave the hospital, and we look forward to seeing all of them back where they belong when they’re ready,” the union wrote on Facebook.

Central Whidbey Fire & Rescue set up a GoFundMe to support all three firefighters as they recover, linked here.

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