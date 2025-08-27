Firefighters grateful for multi-agency response, community support in fast-moving Kenmore house fire

KENMORE, Wash. — A Bothell Police Department officer was quick to jump into action alongside multiple local fire crews as a house fire grew rapidly in Kenmore on Monday evening.

According to Bothell PD, just before 5 p.m., while on patrol, Officer Thorvilson spotted smoke coming from a neighborhood in the distance. He followed the smoke through winding streets of West Bothell into Kenmore, while alerting dispatch.

Once he got close, he realized he could get there faster on foot. He reportedly kicked through some fence boards and bolted through backyards to get to the homes, which were on fire along NE 187th Way.

Multiple additional 911 calls were received as the fire escalated quickly.

Shoreline Fire Department was already on scene when the officer arrived — setting up hoses, ladders, and trucks, and leading the firefighting charge. They sounded the alarm for additional resources, knowing the flames had the potential to spread quickly.

Bothell Fire Department, Kirkland Fire Department, and Eastside Fire & Rescue all responded to the call.

Officer Thorvilson arrived to find flames engulfing the side of one home and threatening to spread to another. He alerted and evacuated both homes, making multiple trips. In the process, he inhaled heavy smoke.

“We’re incredibly grateful for that quick thinking and action,” wrote the Shoreline Fire Department. “Our crews worked tirelessly to contain and extinguish this fast-moving fire. Due to the intensity and conditions, firefighters had to cycle through several bottles of air while re-entering the home multiple times to fully suppress the flames.”

The fire was knocked down thanks to the coordinated multi-agency response, and the cause of the fire is now under investigation.

According to the Shoreline Fire Department, the homeowner said the smoke alarm alerted her in time to get out safely and uninjured — a critical reminder of how life-saving working smoke alarms can be.

Officer Thorvilson was treated for smoke inhalation by Eastside Fire & Rescue medics and the ER team at Evergreen Health. Bothell PD said on Tuesday that he was recovering and doing well.

“We’d like to acknowledge the heroic efforts of all of these firefighters and our own officer. They put their lives on the line yesterday to protect others,” wrote Bothell PD.

Shoreline Fire Department added, “We extend our sincere thanks to all involved agencies and responders for their incredible teamwork and dedication.”

Shoreline Fire Department also thanked Pagliacci Pizza in Kenmore for providing crews with food, and Bothell PD thanked Kenmore neighbors for their kindness and support.

“On behalf of the first responders: Thank you,” they wrote.

