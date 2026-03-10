Local

Firefighters extinguish overnight restaurant fire in Kent

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Firefighters extinguish overnight restaurant fire in Kent Photo Courtesy: Puget Sound Fire
KENT, Wash. — Firefighters extinguished a fire overnight at a restaurant in Kent.

According to Puget Sound Fire, crews first responded to the working commercial fire just after 2 a.m. Tuesday.

Firefighters arrived and found flames coming from a single-story restaurant along Central Avenue South.

By 3:40 a.m., Puget Sound Fire confirmed that the fire had been extinguished.

There were no reported injuries to firefighters, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

