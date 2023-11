PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — In Pierce County, a cat is back with its family after being rescued by firefighters.

Firefighters with East Pierce Fire & Rescue say the black cat was on top of a cupboard and fell into a void space between the cabinet and a wall on Saturday.

The kitty was there for most of the day.

Firefighters ended up having to cut the wall away to reach the cat, which was unharmed.





