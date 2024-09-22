Firefighters contain fire at Seattle daycare, cause under investigation

Firefighters quickly extinguished a fire at a school building in the 2800 block of South Massachusetts Street early Sunday morning, according to the Seattle Fire Department.

The blaze, which started as an exterior fire, extended into the building before crews brought it under control.

Firefighters responded to the scene at approximately 6:26 a.m., entering the building to contain the flames.

The fire was soon under control, with no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

