Firefighter injured in Marysville house fire

MARYVILLE, Wash. — The Marysville Fire District says that a firefighter was injured while fighting an early morning house fire.

Fire crews received calls about smoke coming from a house on 61st Dr. NE near 88th St. NE.

The fire spread quickly, destroying the house and an RV in the backyard.

Crews weren’t able to put out the fire around 3:00 a.m.

The family living in the home escaped with no injuries and is being assisted by the American Red Cross.

The firefighter who was injured was treated for minor injuries at Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett and is recovering at home.

The cause of the fire and the damage it caused is currently under investigation.

