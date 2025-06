TACOMA. Wash. — West Pierce Fire crews responded to a house fire early Thursday morning.

The fire was reported around 8:40 a.m. at a home near S 8th Street and S Tacoma Way.

Thankfully, the fire was just contained to the home and no other buildings were burned.

One person was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

After rescuing someone from the home, one firefighter was evaluated on scene for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

