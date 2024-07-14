Fire in the Port Angeles area burns two acres

PORT ANGELES, Wash. — A fire burned two acres just south of Port Angeles early Saturday morning before multiple responding fire crews were able to knock it down.

Clallam 2 Fire-Rescue was dispatched to reports of smoke and possible fire at 3:49 a.m. on Saturday. Just before they were dispatched, the Port Angeles Fire Department was also notified of a potential fire, with their crew observing a fire up on the hilltop south of Port Angeles.

The on-duty crew of two Clallam 2 Fire-Rescue firefighters responded immediately and requested additional volunteer and off-duty firefighters for assistance, including the Port Angeles Fire Department and Washington State Department of Natural Resources.

Initial crews arriving at Black Diamond Road reported seeing the glow and smoke column of a fire near the ridge south of Port Angeles, and firefighters reportedly had to try various DNR roads before they eventually found the fire burning along the ridgetop in the area known as the “Six Pack”.

Upon the arrival of the first unit, the fire was burning approximately 1.5 acres in forest slash, extending into the tree line. The fire grew to 2 acres as it caught along the lower canopy of trees.

Crews deployed hose lines along recreational trails along the eastern, western, and southern flanks of the fire to stop the spread of fire in those directions as the fire was burning slower to the north along the tree line.

Once Washington State DNR crews arrived, fire management was transitioned over to them. A bulldozer was brought in to place a containment line and a helicopter was called in to assist with suppression along the northern part of the fire.

At around 10 a.m., Fire District and Port Angeles crews were released from the fire, except for one Clallam 2 Fire-Rescue water tender which stayed to help supply water for final extinguishment.

The fire was contained with no injuries reported, and DNR crews will be investigating the cause of the fire. Crews warned that there may be some residual smoke in the area as the hot spots were mopped up.

