Fire at Lakewood event center burns for hours

LAKEWOOD, Wash. — A Lakewood event center went up in flames late Sunday, prompting a 2-alarm response as the fire continues to burn as of 7 a.m. Monday morning.

Firefighters arrived at the Watson Signature Event Center at 11521 Bridgeport Way SW shortly before midnight on Sunday to find heavy flames and smoke coming from the building and quickly increased the response to 2 alarms.

Crews started to attack the flames from inside, but intense fire, smoke, and safety concerns caused them to evacuate and fight the blaze from outside.

No one was inside when the fire started, but an apartment complex is attached to the building.

Those living there sought temporary shelter inside a Pierce Transit bus due to the heavy smoke.

Bridgeport Way is closed from Pacific Highway to 112th.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

©2024 Cox Media Group