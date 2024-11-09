Fire engulfs second-fire rooms at Century Motel in Kent; displaces 2 people

KENT, Wash. — Two people were displaced after a fire engulfed two rooms that they were staying in at a Kent motel early Saturday morning.

According to Pat Pawlak, division chief for Puget Fire Department, emergency responders received a call just before 12 early Saturday morning about a fire at the Century Motel located at 23421 Military Road South in Kent. About four engines, two trucks and two command cars responded to the scene with more than 20 emergency personnel.

When they arrived, they found that there was a large fire on the second floor of the motel, engulfing two rooms. It took firefighters about 30 minutes to extinguish the fire.

The motel’s office on the first floor had water damage as a result of the incident.

There were no reported injuries to the people who were staying there or firefighters, Pawlak said.

However, two people who were staying in the two rooms were displaced. Volunteers with the American Red Cross are helping the victims as of Saturday.

A fire investigation is ongoing.

Puget Sound Fire, South King Fire & Rescue, and @KingCoMedicOne is on location of a commercial fire in the 23400 block of Military Road South. — Puget Sound Fire (@PugetSoundFire) November 9, 2024









