Fire destroys trailer, displaces one in Everett

EVERETT, Wash. — The Everett Fire Department says that firefighters were called to a trailer in South Everett.

Crews were called to a property on Nels Peters Rd. near 118th PL SE. where they found the trailer on fire around 11:30 p.m.

Firefighters worked quickly to put out the fire.

Thankfully, no one was inside the trailer when it caught fire.

No one was injured in the fire.

The trailer was completely destroyed, and one person was displaced.

The Everett Fire Department says it is investigating the cause of the fire.

