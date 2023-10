EVERETT, Wash. — A motorhome and all of the victims’ belongings were destroyed during a Friday morning fire.

The Everett Fire Department said the vehicle was parked in the 5800 block of 12th Street Southeast, north of the Highway 2 Trestle.

The man who owns the motorhome said he, another person, and a dog were inside but they all got out safely.

He said unfortunately, they weren’t able to grab any of their belongings and all they have is the clothes they are wearing.

©2023 Cox Media Group