Fire crews rescue man who fell into Sunset Bay without life jacket

By KIRO 7 News Staff
South County fire truck
EDMONDS, Wash. — South County Fire & Rescue says fire crews rescued a kayaker who fell into the waters of Sunset Bay while kayaking.

The water was cold, and he wasn’t wearing a life jacket.

The kayaker paddled 100 yards offshore from Beach Camp in Edmonds, where he fell into the water.

A special suit and heat packs were used to keep him warm as fire crews rushed him back to shore.

The kayaker arrived at shore with no life-threatening injuries.

He was later taken to Swedish Hospital in Edmonds for further treatment.

