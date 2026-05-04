Fire breaks out at Pierce Co. wrecking yard; explosions heard

GRAHAM, Wash. — Firefighters worked through the night last week to contain a fire and explosions at a wrecking yard in Graham.

On April 30, just after 10:30 p.m., crews responded to the fire at the wrecking yard on Meridian E. When they got to the scene, they found a massive fire that had engulfed multiple stacks of unprocessed vehicles.

A total of 12 units responded to the incident, including eight fire suppression units.

Firefighters worked through the night to contain the fire and manage the hazards associated with burning vehicles and heavy fire load.

The fire was controlled around 3:30 a.m. on May 1 and the scene was cleared around 5 a.m.

No one was injured.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

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