‘Fine dining vs pub grub’: Chili’s mocks Ruth’s Chris Steak House dress code rules

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

Although the popular restaurant chain Ruth’s Chris Steak House has required business-casual attire for dining in its establishments for years, a battle between Chili’s Grill & Bar and the steak house has begun over their respective dress codes.

Ruth’s Chris has had a business casual dress code since at least April 2021, but the attire requirement has since gone viral after Chili’s posted on social media, poking fun at the long-standing steakhouse chain.

“The only dress code at Chili’s is that you have to be dressed,” Chili’s replied on X to a post related to Ruth’s Chris Steak House’s dress code.

Users split on fine dining v. casual attire

Chili’s social media post has garnered roughly 2 million views and 13,00 impressions since it was published nearly one week ago.

One respondent on the post pitted the two against each other, noting the comparison is “Fine dining vs pub grub,” while another claimed that Chili’s is not fine dining.

Another user accepted the two restaurants’ differences and wrote that each dining spot has a “totally different vibe. Nothing wrong with either spot.”

Proper attire is required for dining at Ruth’s Chris, including the removal of any headwear while additionally prohibiting gym wear, pool attire, tank tops, clothing with offensive graphics or language, revealing clothing, or exposed undergarments.

Any guest who chooses not to remove a ball cap at Ruth’s Chris will be asked to dine in the bar or lounge area. As for Chili’s, the restaurant seemingly allows anyone with a proper amount of clothing to be served.

There is currently one Ruth’s Chris Steak House located in Washington, situated at 727 Pine Street in the Grand Hyatt Hotel.

Chili’s has only one location in Washington — Spokane — but it is projected to expand with a new restaurant at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport’s Concourse C as early as this summer.

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