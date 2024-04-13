Fight escalates into stabbing in Seattle’s Northgate area

SEATTLE — A fight in Seattle’s Northgate neighborhood left a man with a stab wound.

Just before 6 a.m. on Saturday, police were called to the 10300 block of Meridian Avenue North where they found a man who’d been stabbed in the abdomen. He was taken to Harborview Medical Center with non-life threating injuries.

Officers found the stabbing scene a short distance away at North 105th Street and Meridian Avenue North.

They learned the victim had been walking in the area with his brother when a fight started between the two and a group of people. During the fight, the victim was stabbed by a teenage boy.

After the stabbing, the suspect left immediately and has yet to be identified.

If you have information about the stabbing, you’re asked to call SPD’s Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

