Fifth consecutive month of Microsoft layoffs: Seattle tech giant cuts more Redmond positions

Microsoft has announced another round of layoffs that will affect 42 employees at its Redmond campus, as reported in a state filing with the Employment Security Department.

The total number of Microsoft layoffs in Washington is now more than 3,200 since May. The latest round of layoffs will take effect on November 7, 2025.

The early September filing marks the fifth consecutive month that Microsoft has submitted a notice for upcoming layoffs in Washington.

Microsoft has submitted approximately 15,000 layoffs nationwide this year. The steep job cut numbers include 6,000 in May and 9,000 in July.

Solely in Washington, Microsoft has confirmed that more than 3,100 employees will be let go from both its Redmond and Bellevue campuses.

More than half of Microsoft’s layoffs in Washington this year came in a single filing on May 13, when 1,985 employees were laid off at the company’s Redmond campus.

Additionally, Microsoft laid off 305 employees in June, and another 830 jobs were cut in July.

In August, 40 Microsoft jobs were cut, representing the smallest layoff filing since June 5, 2023, which affected 22 employees.

WA tech layoffs trend

A slew of positions have been cut from tech giants in Washington this year, including Amazon, Oracle, and Salesforce.

In July, Seattle-based tech company Amazon announced it had cut at least hundreds of jobs in its Amazon Web Services unit. Months earlier, CEO Andy Jassy claimed the development of AI would contribute to a workforce reduction, according to Reuters.

In mid-August, Oracle announced the first of its two rounds of layoffs this year, which affected 161 employees at its Seattle campus. On Sept. 9, Oracle confirmed that an additional 101 Seattle employees would be affected in its second layoff announcement in two months.

Additionally, Salesforce confirmed on Sept. 2 that 93 employees would have their jobs cut at its Seattle and Bellevue locations.

