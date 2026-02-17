Fife Police seeking help locating 53-year-old man last seen on Feb. 13

FIFE, Wash. — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

The Fife Police Department is searching for a man who has been missing since Feb. 13, now seeking the public’s assistance in locating him.

Christopher Reddick, 53, was last seen leaving E. Park Street in Fife on Feb. 13. He is “known to appear confused,” according to a missing-person alert from the Washington State Patrol (WSP).

Reddick is 6 feet tall and weighs approximately 190 pounds. He was last seen wearing a grey coat, black pants, and a black beanie. According to WSP, he might be driving a dark gray 2008 Nissan Xterra. The car’s license plate, registered in Washington, is CTY9875.

Endangered Missing Person Advisory (EMPA) - Reddick - Fife, WA - UPDATE pic.twitter.com/jOVziKbhHw — WSP Missing Person Alerts (@WSPMissingPers1) February 17, 2026

If you see him, the Fife Police Department asks that you call 911.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

