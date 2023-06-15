Fife home invasion suspect steals police car, crashes into trooper’s SUV

TACOMA, Wash. — A trooper and a Washington State Patrol civilian employee were hurt when the patrol SUV they were in was hit by a suspect in a stolen police car early Thursday.

At around midnight, Fife Police were called to a home in the 8500 block of Fourth Street for a report of a home invasion. A woman in the home had barricaded herself inside a bathroom and called for help, according to Fife Police Assistant Chief Aaron Gardner.

When officers arrived, three suspects were running to a car. When the car took off, it went into a ditch, and the three suspects ran away with officers following.

Two suspects — one of whom was armed — were taken into custody. The third suspect jumped into a Fife police car and took off.

Troopers began helping look for the stolen car at about 12:30 a.m. Thursday.

A trooper heading north on Portland Avenue in Tacoma was looking for the suspect when the stolen police car came out of an alley near Wright Avenue and hit the trooper’s SUV, according to Trooper John Dattilo.

The WSP civilian employee who was in the trooper’s car broke a bone in the crash. The trooper was also hurt but his injuries are not serious.

Surveillance video from a neighbor shows several police cars speeding by the alley before the stolen Fife Police car pulls out and collides with a State Patrol SUV.

RAW: Crash between stolen Fife Police car, State Patrol SUV in Tacoma (Alex McKenzie)

The suspect, who troopers say is believed to have been impaired, was immediately arrested.

Charges the suspect may face include vehicular assault.





