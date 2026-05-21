Fife Elementary School placed on lockdown after “swatting” call

FIFE, Wash. — The Fife Police Department (FPD) says someone called 911 to report a shooting at Fife Elementary School on Monday afternoon.

The call came in at around 2:05 p.m., and officers with Fife PD, Milton Police, and Puyallup Tribal Police responded and ordered the school to be placed on lockdown.

Authorities cleared the school to make sure no one was injured and later determined that it was a “swatting” incident, according to Fife Police.

“Swatting” is known as a fake report to 911 aimed at warranting a large SWAT or police response to harass or intimidate unsuspecting victims, according to the FBI.

“Fife Elementary School should be credited with having followed their lockdown procedures and all students were handled with the utmost care and safety,” FPD posted.

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