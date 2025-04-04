FIFA unveils Seattle World Cup logo

SEATTLE — On April 3, the Seattle FIFA World Cup 26 Local Organizing Committee (SeattleFWC26) announced the winner of the Official FIFA World Cup 26 Seattle Host City Poster contest during the Pioneer Square First Thursday Art Walk.

The poster is one of 16 posters that will be unveiled over the next month, as each Host City for the FIFA World Cup 26 will reveal artwork to their region to celebrate the tournament.

This is the first time that a FIFA World Cup has worked with local artists specific to each host city to design each location’s poster.

During Seattle’s unveiling, attendees heard from Shogo Ota, the winning designer. Ota, hailing originally from Japan, has called the Pacific Northwest home for more than a decade and owns and operates Tireman Studio from Camano Island, Washington.

Seattle world Cup Poster

Seattle’s official poster will be shared internationally as a lasting symbol of Seattle’s role in the world’s biggest sporting event, showcasing our city’s unique identity to fans across the globe.

“The City of Seattle is proud to be one of 16 host cities in North America for the 2026 FIFA World Cup games, and even more proud to welcome the world to the Pacific Northwest region,” said Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell. “We are hard at work preparing to ensure the region is ready to both host a once-in-a-lifetime experience for locals and visitors from across the globe and showcase the rich history, vibrant culture, and beauty of our region and our communities. This poster is a reflection of who we are and what makes our region special.”









