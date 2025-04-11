FIFA to give Seattle $1M for 2026 World Cup

SEATTLE — The FIFA organization has announced that it will give $1 million to each of the 11 U.S. host cities ahead of the 2025 and 2026 World Cup, including Seattle.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino announced the contribution on Instagram.

He said that FIFA will make significant funds available to each host city to help build small community-focused pitches and to support other social projects.

“We care about our social role, which is why we are in the process of establishing the FIFA Foundation USA. Also, for the legacy of the FIFA Club World Cup in the United States, we will contribute USD 1 million to each of the 11 cities that will host matches to support local social projects,” FIFA President Gianni Infantino said. “This means ideally installing mini pitches and organizing soccer activities with children on these pitches in areas where they are most needed in each city, something that will ensure that the impact of this groundbreaking global tournament will be felt for years to come.”

Infantino is currently visiting host cities.

“This is a symbol and a sign that we want to do something for the community because one of the things that strikes me here in North America, and this has to change, is that there are not enough facilities to play soccer in the right environment,” he added. “So, to give something, to contribute in building something in the areas of the cities – Atlanta, Charlotte, Cincinnati, Los Angeles, Miami, Nashville, New York New Jersey, Orlando, Philadelphia, Seattle and Washington, DC – that is most needed is something that we have to do. It is our responsibility and I hope that many will follow us in this.”









