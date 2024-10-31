Fierce 2-alarm fire rips through Fife storage facility

FIFE, Wash. — Heavy smoke reported by people in Fife led crews to a fire at a storage facility.

Tacoma Fire said calls about heavy smoke coming from a commercial building at 4509 20th Street East started coming in at 11:19 p.m. Wednesday.

Shortly after, crews arrived at ‘Fife You Store It’ and began to battle the flames. By 11:42 p.m., the fire was upgraded to a second alarm to summon additional resources.

Firefighters fought the flames from inside and outside the building to save as much of the property as possible.

After a long night of firefighting, at 6:30 a.m. Thursday, crews still remained at the scene putting out hot spots.

Because the fire is still active, investigators haven’t been able to go inside to look for a cause.

The damage to the business is significant.

No one was hurt.

RAW VIDEO: Fire at Tacoma storage facility (Tacoma Fire Department)





