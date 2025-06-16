Ferry crew saves sinking paddlers near Blake Island

BREMERTON, Wash. — Washington State Ferries said crewmembers of the Walla Walla vessel helped save two canoers whose boat started sinking.

On Friday evening, the U.S. Coast Guard got a call about the pair, who ended up in the water near Blake Island.

The Coast Guard asked for help from the Walla Walla, so the ferry changed course and launched a rescue boat.

Some passengers who had medical training helped the crew treat the paddlers for signs of hypothermia.

“We’re thankful to everyone who helped with this rescue,” Washington State Ferries said. “We are so fortunate to have so many skilled mariners out on the Salish Sea.”

Emergency medical staff met the boat in Bremerton, checked on the pair, and released them.

