Ferndale aluminum plant sued for air quality violations by EPA

The United States Department of Justice filed a lawsuit Thursday against Intalco Aluminum, alleging multiple violations of the Clean Air Act at its aluminum smelting facility in Ferndale.

The lawsuit seeks penalties for alleged violations and enforcement of stricter emission controls.

The complaint, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington, claims that Intalco failed to comply with hazardous air pollutant provisions, permit regulations, and national ambient air quality standards.

The allegations are based on the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) inspections in November 2019.

The violations include the release of hazardous air pollutants such as hydrogen fluoride, polycyclic organic matter, and various metals.

The EPA said it observed significant emissions from poorly maintained equipment and ineffective emission control systems.

Additionally, the facility is accused of not correctly maintaining records, failing to conduct required inspections, and not taking timely corrective actions.

The EPA issued multiple notices of violation to Intalco between 2019 and 2022, which the company allegedly did not adequately address.

Despite ongoing issues, Intalco closed operations in 2020 due to economic challenges but was expected to reopen under improved conditions.

However, in March 2023, Alcoa Corporation, Intalco’s parent company, announced the facility’s permanent closure.

The Department of Justice, representing the EPA, seeks civil penalties of up to $109,024 per day for each violation.

The lawsuit looks to hold Intalco accountable for failing to protect air quality and public health under federal regulations.

