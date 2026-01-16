Felon arrested for shooting pellet gun into Seattle apartment building

SEATTLE — Seattle police arrested a 47-year-old man accused of firing a pellet gun at an apartment building and hitting someone in the thigh.

It happened on Thursday, just after 12:30 a.m. on 3rd Avenue.

The victim called 911 and pointed out the suspect to officers as he was getting back into his car.

Police detained him for questioning and found the large, realistic-looking gun inside his car.

Police arrested and booked the suspect, a previously convicted felon, into the King County Jail for:

Assault

Reckless Endangerment

Property Damage

Aiming/Discharging a Firearm

