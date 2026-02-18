‘Feisty’ bald eagle rescued after being hit by semi-truck on I-5 in Tumwater

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

A bald eagle was rescued in Tumwater on Sunday after being hit by a semi-truck on southbound I-5.

Between 5 and 6 p.m., the eagle was struck by a vehicle and landed on the right shoulder of I-5 near Trosper Road, Washington State Patrol (WSP) Trooper Kameron Watts told The Olympian.

Multiple agencies join efforts to rescue bald eagle in Tumwater

Trooper Watts noted the bald eagle rescue was a collaborative effort across several agencies.

WSP, the Washington State Department of Transportation, Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, and local residents all aided in rescuing the eagle, according to Trooper Watts.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the bird was hit while in flight or if it was hit while on the ground.

After a semi-truck struck the eagle, the bird was rescued and transported to the Raindancer Wild Bird Rescue in Olympia.

“The eagle is feisty, eating, and has no palpable injuries,” Raindancer Wild Bird Rescue stated in a Facebook post. “We will be sending the eagle to our friends at Twin Harbors Wildlife Center for radiographs and continued care.”

