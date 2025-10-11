Federal workers in the Seattle area continue work at airports unpaid

The ongoing government shutdown has entered its tenth day, affecting thousands of federal workers, including air traffic controllers and TSA staff, who are now working without being paid.

Officials with Paine Field in Everett and the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) said they have not seen major disruptions.

The situation remains fluid as the shutdown continues.

“We are still required to come to work because we’re essential workers,” said Steph Winder, the National Air Traffic Controllers Association northwest mountain regional VP.

“There’s the looming question of, ‘when am I going to get paid?’” Winder added. He noted that the workers who come to work would eventually receive back pay.

Federal transportation officials have reported a slight increase in employees calling out sick, though specific locations have not been disclosed.

“If we see there’s issues in the tower that are affecting the controllers’ ability to effectively control the airspace, we’ll reduce the rate, and you might see more delays or a cancellation,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy.

In a notable incident in Los Angeles County, no controllers showed up for their evening shift on Monday at the Hollywood Burbank Airport.

Union leaders have expressed concerns that the shutdown could exacerbate existing staffing issues and unreliable equipment, potentially leading some workers to leave the profession.

Winder said controllers will receive their first partial paycheck on Oct. 14 and their first $0 paycheck on Oct. 28.

“People might have to consider taking second jobs, to put food on the table, to put gas in their car so that they’re able to go to work,” she said.

TSA officials have warned that an extended shutdown could result in longer lines at airports and have urged passengers to remain patient.

As the shutdown continues, the impact on federal workers and airport operations remains a concern, with union leaders warning of worsening conditions if a resolution is not reached soon.

