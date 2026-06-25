Federal Way teen’s mental health call to 911 ends in gunfire, a trip to the hospital

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — A 19-year-old is in the hospital in critical condition after police say their call to 911 ended in gunfire.

On June 24, just before 5 p.m., police say the Federal Way teen called 911, saying they were having a mental health crisis and had a gun.

When officers arrived, police said the teen still had the gun in their hands, so they tried to use less lethal options to get them to surrender.

“Those attempts were unsuccessful and culminated in an officer-involved shooting,” a news release said.

Officers performed lifesaving efforts, and the teen was taken to a nearby hospital. At last check, they are in critical condition.

The Valley Independent Team was called to perform the investigation.

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