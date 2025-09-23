Federal Way reports overall crime down 25%, but homicides double in past year

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

Crime data released by the Federal Way Police Department (FWPD) indicated the city’s overall crime has dropped by 25% over the last year, although homicides have doubled.

Between August 2024 and 2025, the 25% overall crime drop in Federal Way marked one of the most substantial year-over-year improvements in recent memory, according to the FWPD.

“We’ve made public safety a top priority, and it’s paying off,” Federal Way Mayor Jim Ferrell said.

The department highlighted the city’s crime reductions in the following categories:

Commercial robbery: 68% decrease

Motor vehicle theft: 55% decrease

Robbery: 49% decrease

Aggravated assault: 33% decrease

Residential robbery: 32% decrease

Larceny and theft: 22% decrease

In accordance with the deterred crime statistics, a notable 38% increase in drug-related arrests was made by FWPD as the department continues its “intensified focus on narcotics and public health threats.”

Federal Way homicide rate doubles

On the other hand, homicides within Federal Way — which has an overall population of 100,252 — have doubled from four to eight in the past year.

“This dramatic drop in crime is a direct result of the hard work of our police officers, strong leadership at FWPD, and support from our community,” Ferrell said. “It also reflects important progress made at the state level, which has helped us re-engage more effectively with criminal activity. We are committed to keeping this momentum going.”

FWPD noted the year-over-year improvements build on similar downward trends reported last year.

The department will continue to track and report crime data, with a full-year list of statistics expected to be released in early 2026.

