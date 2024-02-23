Federal Way Police warn of scam callers impersonating officers

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — If you get a call from someone claiming to be a Federal Way Police officer, be wary.

Federal Way Police said the department has been getting numerous reports from people who have received calls from someone claiming to be an officer acting on behalf of the court.

They specifically use the names of city staff members and ask for payment or gift cards.

“Remember, the Federal Way Police Department or any reputable agency would not ask for payment over the telephone or make calls soliciting funds in this manner,” FWPD said in a Facebook post.

Police offered a list of things NOT to do:

Never give in to demands for money.

Never give out personal or financial information over the phone.

Do not engage with the scammers. Just hang up.

Don’t answer unknown phone numbers. If the call is important, the caller will likely leave a message.

Anyone who receives a suspicious call is asked to immediately report it to Federal Way Police.

