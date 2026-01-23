Federal Way police locate double-murder suspect with long history of assaults involving parents

Federal Way Police responding to a welfare check Thursday found two people dead inside a Federal Way home.

At 5:15 p.m., Federal Way police announced they had found 35-year-old Mick Brandon Carmichael, calling him a person of interest

Officers say they were called to the home near 27th Place Southwest and southwest 337th street just after noon on Jan. 22.

Police believe Carmichael boarded a bus near the home around 12:15 p.m., shortly after officers arrived in the area.

Background from court records

Court records obtained by KIRO 7 show Carmichael has a lengthy criminal history involving violence, including multiple cases related to assaults against his parents and other individuals.

In May 2021, Carmichael pleaded guilty in King County Superior Court to two counts of fourth-degree assault involving domestic violence.

Prosecutors list Carmichaels parents as the victims in that case.

Court documents state that Carmichael struck his father repeatedly over the course of several hours, causing significant facial injuries.

When his mother arrived home, prosecutors said Carmichael also assaulted her, striking her in the face and slamming her head into a staircase.

Officers reported visible injuries to both parents, including swelling, bruising and cuts to the face.

Court records show the father suffered a broken nose and required stitches.

Medical personnel were called to the scene, and both parents received treatment.

Prosecutors noted concerns at the time that Carmichael posed a danger to his parents and the community.

the home listed in those documents is the same address where Carmichaels parents were found dead Thursday.

In September 2015, Carmichael pleaded guilty in King County Superior Court to fourth-degree assault involving domestic violence after prosecutors said he assaulted his father during another incident at the same Federal Way home.

According to court records, the incident involved a fight that left his father injured.

Earlier records show that in March 2009, Carmichael’s parents sought and received protection orders in King County Superior Court.

In sworn court filings, his parents alleged repeated incidents of harassment, physical confrontations, and aggressive behavior.

Judges issued temporary and extended protection orders restricting Carmichael’s contact with family members and the residence.

In July 2018, Carmichael was charged in Pierce County Superior Court with multiple counts of felony harassment after prosecutors said he threatened to kill several people while armed with a knife inside a Tacoma grocery store.

According to a declaration for determination of probable cause, witnesses and employees reported being in fear for their lives after Carmichael allegedly made direct threats and said he would return with a gun.

Court documents across several cases also show a history of missed court appearances and repeated warrants for failure to appear.

Investigation ongoing

Federal Way police said the investigation into the deaths remains ongoing.

