Federal Way PD seeking help finding missing woman last seen Monday

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — The Federal Way Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 32-year-old woman last seen Monday.

Christina “Kristine” Korzan, 32, was last seen on Oct. 14, after leaving her home in the 2600 block of Southwest 350th Street in Federal Way, police said.

She was last seen wearing a solid black T-shirt and black leggings with a floral pattern on them. She is described as being about 5 feet and 5 inches tall and weighing 180 pounds. She has shoulder-length brown hair.

Korzan is developmentally delayed and left without the medication she is supposed to be taking, police said.

If you see Christina, please call the Federal Way Police Department at 253-835-2121.

