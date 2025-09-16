Federal Way man pleads guilty to $4.5M stolen goods scheme on Amazon, eBay

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

A man from Federal Way pleaded guilty Tuesday to a scheme that sold more than $4.5 million in stolen goods on Amazon or eBay, the Department of Justice (DOJ) announced.

Vitaliy F. Bobak, 53, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to transport stolen property in interstate commerce. Bobak owned and operated MBA Trading LLC with co-conspirator Andrey A. Balun, a 58-year-old from Bellevue.

Bobak and Balun conducted business out of a Burien storefront under the name “We Buy Gold, Silver, and Electronics.”

Federal Way man pleaded guilty to operating stolen goods scheme

Following an extensive law enforcement investigation, authorities discovered that the store knowingly purchased stolen goods from local retailers, and the co-conspirators sold the items on Amazon or eBay for millions of dollars in profit.

Bobak co-owned the Burien business since 2020, and admitted he purchased stolen goods from individual sellers who knew the goods were stolen. Bobak primarily purchased over-the-counter medications and health/beauty products.

Oftentimes, the goods still had anti-theft devices attached to them, or stickers indicating the product is only for sale at a specific retailer, according to the plea agreement. In certain cases, Bobak would use a torch lighter and a drill to remove the security devices.

Bobak and Balun purchased the goods far below retail prices and posted them for sale on two online businesses they operated: “Medikus” on Amazon, and “abcstore555” on eBay.

The funds received were used to operate the scheme by paying cash to “boosters,” who would steal the goods. Employees who would post the items for sale and handle shipping were also compensated.

The remainder of the proceeds was taken by Bobak and Balun, who used the money for various personal expenses, including Bobak’s purchase of a new Lexus for $66,000.

Federal Way scheme made hundreds of thousands of sales

Between 2021 and June of 2023, the scheme brought in more than $4.5 million. The plea agreement specifically mentioned three stolen items that were sold for profit on either Amazon or eBay: a Braun electric shaver, shipped to Rhode Island; a Keurig coffee maker, shipped to Oregon; and Sonicare and Rogaine products Bobak purchased from a “booster.”

Between January 1, 2022, and November 28, 2023, more than 150,000 sales transactions were made on the co-conspirators’ eBay and Amazon stores. Law enforcement served search warrants on December 19, 2023, and seized more than 74,000 items of stolen merchandise valued at $2.4 million.

Following the seizure, the business was shut down.

In Bobak’s plea agreement, he admitted to personally obtaining proceeds of at least $1 million. Bobak agreed to forfeit $1 million to the government as part of the resolution of his case.

Bobak is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 3. Conspiracy to transport stolen property is punishable by up to five years in prison.

Balun is scheduled for a jury trial on February 23, 2026. The charges against Balun are solely allegations, and the DOJ noted a person is presumed innocent unless and until they are proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

