Federal Way light rail extension will open in early December

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Passenger service will begin on the Link 1 Line to Federal Way on December 6.

Sound Transit made the announcement on Thursday.

During peak hours, trains will operate every eight minutes.

The extension adds almost 8 miles to the track and three stations:

Kent Des Moines

Located east of I-5 at S 236th Street on the border of Kent and Des Moines.

Will serve Highline College.

Includes a 500-space parking garage.

A 233-unit affordable housing project from Mercy Housing Northwest is set to break ground nearby this winter.

Star Lake

Located at S 272nd Street and 26th Avenue.

It will serve as a key interchange for Link, St Express, King County Metro, and park-and-ride commuters.

The station features a new bike and pedestrian access path to the station plaza and connects to the existing freeway station.

It will add 1,100 parking spaces in a new garage that replaces surface parking.

Federal Way Downtown

Located at the Federal Way Transit Center.

The station will serve one of the busiest transit centers in the region.

It features 400 new parking spaces in addition to existing garages, public restrooms, and a rebuilt street grid with pedestrian and bicycle improvements.

