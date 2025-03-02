Federal Way honors Gold Star families with a plaque at the Performing Arts and Event Center

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Gold Star families now have a plaque honoring them at the Veteran’s Memorial next to the Performing Arts and Event Center in Federal Way.

On Wednesday, Feb. 26, Mayor Jim Ferrell and King County Councilmember Pete von Reichbauer stopped by to inspect the plaque.

“Gold Star families have experienced great loss and deserve recognition for the challenges they’ve endured,” said Federal Way Mayor Jim Ferrell. “This plaque honors their loss and provides a quiet space for reflection and mourning.”

Pete von Reichbauer, King County Councilmember and Federal Way Mayor Jim Ferrell (City of Federal Way)

A Gold Star family is a family that has lost an immediate family member as a result of active-duty service.

The City of Federal Way plans to hold an event to formally make the plaque dedications and recognize Gold Star families.

The event, once scheduled, will be open to the public.

