Federal Way community remembers I-5 crash victim

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — The Federal Way community is remembering a woman who was killed in a horrific crash on I-5 this week.

Shanique Dickens, 26, died on southbound I-5 near the West Seattle bridge after three separate crashes. Her family is pleading for the public’s help to find the driver involved in her death.

On Saturday, dozens of her loved ones showed up on the field at Federal Way High School where she graduated from.

There were many warm hugs and tears, as they talked about their favorite stories with Dickens and wrote memories alongside her pictures.

Her family described her as the life of the party and a light in everyone’s lives. Her best friends said they’ll miss her smile and laugh.

Her mother, Teresa, told KIRO 7 that Shanique is her one and only child, and that she was one of a kind.

Loved ones said she had such a bright future ahead of her, hoping the last driver comes forward to bring them some closure.

If you’d like to help Shanique’s family, you can donate to the GoFundMe.

