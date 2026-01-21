Local

Federal agents arrest multiple people in Marysville drug and gun trafficking operation

MARYSVILLE, Wash. — U.S. Border Patrol and Homeland Security agents made multiple arrests in Marysville, Border Patrol Chief Michael W. Banks posted on Wednesday.

Chief Banks says the arrests were related to a drug and gun trafficking ring and those arrested are facing deportation.

In a photo posted on X, multiple armored trucks and agents in tactical gear were staged outside a home.

