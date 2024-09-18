Federal agency approves transforming miles of abandoned railroad for a Snohomish County trail

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — The Surface Transportation Board, a federal agency, has approved the transformation of a 12-mile section of abandoned railroad into a trail to extend Snohomish County’s iconic Centennial Trail to the King County line.

Snohomish County announced that planning work for the trail will resume in 2025.

“The Centennial Trail South extension will complete a critical missing link in Snohomish County’s regional trail system,” a news release from the county says.

It will connect the Centennial Trail from the Skagit County line to the King County line, providing 42 miles of shared-use trail.

It will continue into King County as the Eastrail, for another 30 miles.

“Because of the complexities of this project, it is going to take more than a decade to complete it,” said Tom Teigen, Conservation & Natural Resources Director.

Crews will be up against hilly terrain, sloughs, and other natural features.

According to the Snohomish County Tribune, The county estimates the cost to fully build out and pave the 12-mile trail section to be around $100 million.

The county says about $2 million in funding has been secured for the project.

The future Centennial Trail South will accommodate both pedestrian and bicycle usage.

©2024 Cox Media Group