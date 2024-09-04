FDA finalizes new federal rules to sell tobacco products

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has finalized a rule establishing new business requirements for the sale of tobacco products and age verification.

On August 29, the FDA announced that all products considered tobacco products can only be sold to or purchased by adults 21 and older.

Businesses that sell tobacco products will now be required to verify and review the identification cards of people under the age of 30. This is a change from the previous age of 27.

In addition to age verification, businesses will not be able to sell tobacco products through vending machines where people under the age of 21 are present or allowed.

“Today’s rule is another key step toward protecting our nation’s youth from the health risks of tobacco products,” said Brian King, Ph.D., M.P.H., director of the FDA’s Center for Tobacco Products. “Decades of science have shown that keeping tobacco products away from youth is critical to reducing the number of people who ultimately become addicted to these products and suffer from tobacco-related disease and death.”

The rule makes the necessary changes to align with 2019 legislation known as “Tobacco 21″ which set the minimum age limit of sale for tobacco products to 21 years of age.

The rule goes into effect September 30, 2024.

