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FBI seizes 11 drones during USA vs Australia World Cup match in Seattle

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Drug dealer used drone to deliver heroin, police say FILE PHOTO: A California man arrested on drug charges is believed to have used a drone to deliver heroin to customers, investigators said. (Oliver Kessler)
By KIRO 7 News Staff

SEATTLE — The FBI’s Seattle office says authorities seized 11 drones that flew near Seattle Stadium during the USA vs Australia World Cup match on Friday in Seattle.

Officials say the drone operators violated the FAA’s ‘no drone zone’ established around the majority of the Seattle area for the World Cup.

The temporary flight restrictions have been put in place around every World Cup match location.

Around Atlanta’s stadium, the FBI says they’ve seized 42 drones since the start of the World Cup.

To check if you’re in a temporary flight restriction zone, you can use the B4UFLY app or visit tfr.faa.gov.

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